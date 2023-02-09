Bialik Leon Cuts Stake in AudioCodes (AUDC)

Fintel reports that Bialik Leon has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.36MM shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.04% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for AudioCodes is $23.87. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.04% from its latest reported closing price of $17.94.

The projected annual revenue for AudioCodes is $312MM, an increase of 13.52%. The projected annual EPS is $1.63, an increase of 82.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in AudioCodes. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDC is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 15,589K shares. The put/call ratio of AUDC is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,948K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 0.59% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,408K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 24.30% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,176K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 26.69% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,109K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing a decrease of 47.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 55.49% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 875K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 36.66% over the last quarter.

AudioCodes Declares $0.18 Dividend

On August 2, 2022 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2022 received the payment on August 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $17.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 2.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=214).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Audiocodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioCodes Ltd. is a provider of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions. Its services enable enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers and hosted business services.

