Bialetti’s Revenue and Operating Results Show Strong Growth

November 12, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. (IT:BIA) has released an update.

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. reported a 6.1% increase in group revenues for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong sales in coffee makers and capsules, alongside strategic brand partnerships. The company’s operating result saw an 18.1% rise, attributed to effective marketing investments and cost management. Despite economic challenges like inflation and market volatility, Bialetti remains focused on its long-term expansion goals.

