BIAF vs. BDSX: Which Cancer Diagnostics Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Life sciences companies continue to benefit from advancements in precision medicine, growing demand for early disease detection and increasing adoption of personalized healthcare solutions. Against this backdrop, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF and Biodesix, Inc. BDSX are two oncology-focused diagnostics companies developing solutions aimed at improving cancer detection and patient care. BIAF develops non-invasive diagnostic technologies focused on lung cancer and other lung diseases, while BDSX provides diagnostic solutions that support cancer detection, treatment guidance and monitoring.

While both companies operate within the broader cancer diagnostics market, they pursue different approaches and address distinct areas of the healthcare ecosystem. bioAffinity is focused on advancing its diagnostic platform and commercialization efforts, whereas Biodesix has built a broader diagnostics business serving healthcare providers, biopharmaceutical companies and research organizations. These differences in business models, commercial maturity and market opportunities create distinct investment profiles, raising the question: which company is better positioned to create long-term shareholder value? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: BIAF vs. BDSX

BIAF (down 69.8%) has underperformed BDSX (up 120.4%) over the past three months. In the past year, bioAffinity stock has plunged 93.3% against Biodesix stock’s surge of 150.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, BIAF is trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.53X, below its median of 1.56X over the past three years. BDSX’s trailing 12-month P/S multiple sits at 2.24X, above its last three-year median of 2.18X. BIAF and BDSX both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Medical sector’s average of 2.55X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Driving bioAffinity Stock

bioAffinity’s flagship test, CyPath Lung, continues to gain traction with physicians, reflecting growing confidence in its non-invasive, AI-driven risk stratification of pulmonary nodules. The second-quarter 2026 sales grew more than 200% year over year, and repeat utilization among clinicians indicates integration into routine decision-making for high-risk patients. The test helps physicians avoid unnecessary invasive procedures while identifying early-stage lung cancers, reinforcing its clinical relevance and supporting revenue growth.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, with millions of high-risk individuals in the United States, European Union and China. The number of indeterminate pulmonary nodules in the United States is projected to rise from 2.9 million in 2025 to 4.7 million by 2030, translating to a potential $470 million market at 10% penetration. Increased lung cancer screening and incidental nodule detection create sustained demand for objective, noninvasive diagnostic tools, positioning BIAF to benefit from both the clinical need and broader adoption trends.

BIAF has a robust intellectual property (IP) portfolio covering CyPath Lung in multiple international markets, which strengthens barriers to entry and protects proprietary flow cytometry and AI methodology. bioAffinity is also advancing diagnostics for asthma and COPD, leveraging the same platform to provide personalized treatment guidance, expanding its potential addressable market and long-term growth avenues.

Factors Aiding Biodesix Stock

Biodesix continues to strengthen adoption of its lung diagnostic tests by expanding its presence among pulmonologists, primary care providers and healthcare systems. The company’s Nodify Lung tests help physicians assess lung nodule risk and guide decisions between intervention and surveillance, while IQLung supports treatment guidance after diagnosis. Growth in test volumes, broader physician engagement and increasing clinical evidence are supporting greater utilization. BDSX also continues to benefit from improved payer coverage and reimbursement execution, which enhances the commercial potential of its diagnostic portfolio.

Biodesix is expanding beyond clinical diagnostics through its Development Services segment, which provides diagnostic testing, research support and consulting services to biopharmaceutical, life sciences and diagnostic companies. The business benefits from the company’s expertise in multi-omic technologies and its ability to support activities ranging from biomarker discovery to clinical trial testing and commercialization. Continued execution on existing contracts and new agreements is helping diversify revenue streams and strengthen BDSX’s relationship with industry partners.

Biodesix’s long-term growth opportunity is supported by its proprietary diagnostic platform, which combines genomics, proteomics, radiomics and AI to develop personalized diagnostic solutions. The company maintains IP protection around key technologies, including VeriStrat and Nodify tests, while advancing additional applications such as molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. These efforts could expand BDSX’s role in precision oncology beyond its current commercial offerings.

Choose BDSX Over BIAF Now

Both bioAffinity and Biodesix are active in the cancer diagnostics space, but they follow distinct paths to market. BIAF is focused on advancing its AI-driven, non-invasive lung diagnostic platform, building early adoption and clinical awareness. Its potential for future growth is clear, but the company remains in an earlier commercial stage, which carries higher execution and funding risk.

BDSX, on the other hand, combines an established commercial diagnostic portfolio with a strong development services platform, offering both recurring revenue and strategic partnerships with biopharmaceutical and research institutions. Its broader adoption, operational scale and expanding clinical evidence provide investors with a clearer trajectory toward sustainable growth and eventual profitability.

From a valuation standpoint, the market currently appears to assign a more cautious assessment to BIAF, reflecting the uncertainties inherent in early-stage commercialization. BDSX’s relative market positioning and execution track record suggest that investors may find it a more attractive entry point, as it balances current operational performance with long-term expansion potential.

Considering both companies’ growth prospects, commercial reach and market positioning, Biodesix emerges as the more compelling choice for investors seeking exposure to the cancer diagnostics sector with a more measured balance of risk and potential upside.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.