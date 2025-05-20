BIAF Stock Rises Post Q1 Earnings Despite Revenue Decline

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF have risen 0.04% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, slightly lagging the broader market, as the S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% over the same period. However, the stock’s longer-term performance has been notably weak, with a 54.7% decline over the past month compared to a robust 15.4% increase in the S&P 500.

BIAF’s Earnings Summary

For the first quarter of 2025, bioAffinity reported revenues of $1.9 million, down 22.9% from $2.4 million in the year-ago period. The decline was primarily due to changes in revenue contributions from patient service fees, histology services and medical director fees. Despite the top-line contraction, BIAF’s net loss narrowed on a per-share basis to $0.16 compared with a net loss of $0.20 per share in the first quarter of 2024, though the absolute loss widened to $2.7 million from $1.9 million due to a higher share count. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Operating expenses increased 2.9% to $4.5 million from $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Direct costs and expenses declined 13.1% to $1.4 million from $1.6 million, and R&D expenses fell 6.7% to $367,386 from $393,639. However, clinical development expenses rose sharply from $48,960 to $138,353, reflecting ongoing investments in bioAffinity’s pivotal trial strategy. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12.2% to $2.5 million from $2.2 million, as the company scaled its commercialization team for CyPath Lung.

CyPath Lung Drives Growth Amid Strategic Restructuring

Sales of bioAffinity’s flagship diagnostic, CyPath Lung, surged 276% year over year, reflecting growing market acceptance and operational scaling following the test’s 2024 beta launch in Texas. The company emphasized strong demand during the quarter, supported by more than 600 tests delivered in 2024 and continued momentum into 2025. Management attributed the performance to the test’s clinical utility, including its ability to detect early-stage lung cancer and prevent unnecessary invasive procedures.

The sharp revenue decline appears at odds with the CyPath Lung sales spike, likely indicating a strategic pivot away from low-margin services. This aligns with management’s decision to discontinue select pathology services and implement cost-cutting measures expected to save approximately $3.8 million annually. These actions are designed to improve profitability and focus resources on high-margin diagnostics.

Management Commentary

CEO Maria Zannes highlighted bioAffinity’s operational progress and strategic direction in her remarks. She pointed to a clear focus on commercial execution, including targeted labor reductions and operational changes at the company's subsidiary lab. These efforts are aimed at supporting CyPath Lung’s growth while improving the overall cost structure.

Zannes also emphasized recent enhancements in CyPath Lung’s test processing. Specifically, post-quarter improvements increased data acquisition throughput by 50% and reduced per-test cost by more than 25%, materially enhancing scalability and profitability without compromising clinical performance.

BIAF’s Financial Position and Fundraising

bioAffinity ended the quarter with $0.4 million in cash, down from $1.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. However, the company has since bolstered its liquidity position, raising $1.4 million through warrant exercises in February and an additional $3.3 million via a public offering in May. These capital raises are expected to support commercialization efforts and ongoing clinical development.

Guidance by BIAF

bioAffinity did not provide forward-looking financial guidance. However, qualitative commentary suggested a continued strategic pivot toward diagnostics and ongoing expansion of CyPath Lung’s market presence.

Other Developments at BIAF

In addition to financial and operational updates, bioAffinity reported progress in strengthening its intellectual property portfolio. During the quarter, the company received acceptance of a patent application from the Australian Patent Office for CyPath Lung. This development enhances the test’s international commercialization potential and broadens BIAF’s global IP footprint.

