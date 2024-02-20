News & Insights

US Markets
JNJ

Bi-weekly dose of Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets US FDA approval

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 20, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details and background throughout

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a bi-weekly dose of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N blood cancer therapy Tecvayli, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The approval allows the therapy to be used in a reduced dosing of 1.5 milligrams per kilogram every two weeks, in patients who have achieved and maintained a complete response or better for a minimum of six months.

Tecvayli was first approved in October 2022 for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma that is hard to treat, or has come back after receiving at least four prior lines of certain classes of therapies.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects types of white blood cells called plasma cells, found in bone marrow.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.