Stocks
BHVN

$BHVN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 28, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$BHVN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,449,798 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BHVN:

$BHVN Insider Trading Activity

$BHVN insiders have traded $BHVN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN W CHILDS has made 5 purchases buying 61,700 shares for an estimated $2,038,631 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BHVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $BHVN stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BHVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BHVN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BHVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BHVN forecast page.

$BHVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025
  • Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 12/04/2024

You can track data on $BHVN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BHVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.