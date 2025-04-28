$BHVN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BHVN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,449,798 of trading volume.

$BHVN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BHVN:

$BHVN insiders have traded $BHVN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CHILDS has made 5 purchases buying 61,700 shares for an estimated $2,038,631 and 0 sales.

$BHVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $BHVN stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BHVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BHVN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$BHVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 12/04/2024

