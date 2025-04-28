$BHVN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BHVN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,449,798 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BHVN:
$BHVN Insider Trading Activity
$BHVN insiders have traded $BHVN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W CHILDS has made 5 purchases buying 61,700 shares for an estimated $2,038,631 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BHVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $BHVN stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,485,232 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,473,415
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,169,721 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,689,079
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 907,485 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,894,564
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 789,833 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,500,262
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 785,578 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,341,338
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 756,032 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,237,795
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 628,211 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,463,680
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BHVN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BHVN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BHVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BHVN forecast page.
$BHVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 03/20/2025
- Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 12/04/2024
You can track data on $BHVN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.