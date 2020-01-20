Commodities

BHP's thermal coal output hit by poor air quality from bushfires

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

BHP Group said on Tuesday that second-quarter iron ore output dipped from the preceding quarter due to planned maintenance work, while thermal coal production was hit by poor air quality stemming from the devastating Australian bushfires.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular