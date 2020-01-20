BHP's thermal coal output hit by poor air quality from bushfires

BHP Group said on Tuesday that second-quarter iron ore output dipped from the preceding quarter due to planned maintenance work, while thermal coal production was hit by poor air quality stemming from the devastating Australian bushfires.
