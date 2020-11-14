BHP's Spence mine in Chile strikes early labor deal with supervisors union

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chile's Spence copper mine, owned by BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, said on Saturday it had struck an early deal with its union of supervisors on a contract that will run until November 2023.

The company did not disclose details of the deal.

BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile also reached agreement with its supervisors last month, averting the threat of a strike at the world´s largest copper deposit.

Chile is the world's top copper producer.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood in Santiago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.