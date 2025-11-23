Markets

BHP's Fresh Bid For Anglo American Threatens $57bn Teck Deal : Reports

November 23, 2025 — 09:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP,BBL,BLT.L,BHP.AX,BHP.L,BHG.JO) has renewed its approach to acquire rival Anglo American plc (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK, AAM.SW, NGLB.DE, AGL.JO) in a move that could reshape the global mining industry and derail Anglo's planned $57 billion merger with Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO), according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The fresh interest reportedly emerged in recent days, marking a dramatic return just over a year after BHP abandoned a 39 billion pounds offer due to strong opposition from Anglo's board.

This latest development comes at a critical moment, as shareholders of Anglo and Teck are set to vote on their proposed combination on December 9.

