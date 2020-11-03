BHP's Escondida copper mine sees output fall in September, Codelco boosts production - Cochilco

SANTIAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - BHP's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, saw production fall in September while top miner Codelco saw output rise amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the South American nation, according to government figures released Tuesday.

The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) reported that Codelco - the world's largest copper mining company - boosted production by 9.6% year-on-year to 159,200 tonnes. The company ratcheted up output by 2.9% between January and September despite restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

BHP's BHP.AX Escondida - the largest single copper deposit in the world - saw production drop off by 6% year-on-year, to 94,100 tons. Between January and September, the mine's output has nonetheless increased 2.4%.

Collahuasi - a partnership between Glencore GLEN.N and Anglo American AAL.L - reported a 9.4% year-on-year increase in output in September, to 53,400 tons. It has reported a total increase in production of 23.2% year to date.

Chile, the world's top copper producing country, saw its total production fall 0.8% in September to 479,900 tons. Copper output through between January and September was up 0.4%, to 4.26 million tons.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Louise Heavens)

