BHP’s climate plans miss the target

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BHP, is joining the club of resource majors in a pickle https://www.ft.com/content/79c73edf-9b1e-4852-ad6e-91fdae0aca36 over downstream carbon dioxide emissions. Like BP, which ignores climate-warming gases from its 20% share of Russian energy giant Rosneft, and France’s TotalEnergies, which only counts carbon dioxide emissions from Europe, the mining giant is basically crossing its fingers https://www.bhp.com/-/media/documents/investors/annual-reports/2021/210914_bhpclimatetransitionactionplan2021.pdf that scientists will discover a cheap, carbon-neutral way of making steel by 2050, most probably by using hydrogen. Given that steel production accounts for three-quarters of BHP’s 400 million tonnes of annual carbon dioxide emissions, that’s a big assumption.

BHP deserves some sympathy. After all, it exerts minimal control over the smelters that cook its iron ore. And the carbon-free hydrogen industry remains in its infancy. Yet its target-free pledge merely to “continue to partner with customers” to find a solution looks unambitious against the scale of the problem and the threat to its long-term future. Shareholders are right to ask tough questions. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Goldman fund IPO leaves little on the table

Battle for Italy’s Generali is far from over

Fed retirements help Powell

Beijing takes the joy out of China tech M&A

Omarova is dubious choice for U.S. bank cop

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.