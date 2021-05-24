BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile signs labor deal with supervisory staff

SANTIAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - BHP's BHP.AX Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile on Monday signed a new labor contract with its supervisory employees that will be in force for 36 months, the company announced in a statement.

The new contract "is the result of the work carried out by the union an company negotiators," BHP said in the statement.

The mine, which produced 68,900 tonnes of copper in 2020, has faced problems in its attempt to obtain environmental permits that would allow it to remain in operation.

This year, BHP will also have to face negotiations with the powerful union at its Escondida mine, the largest copper deposit in the world.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Matthew Lewis)

