BHP Withdraws Proposal for Anglo American

BHP Group Ltd has announced it will not be making an offer for Anglo American plc after the latter rejected BHP’s final proposal for a potential combination through a scheme of arrangement. Despite BHP’s belief in the value of their proposal and willingness to share in the regulatory costs, the two companies could not align on the perceived risks and necessary information sharing. BHP had previously increased its final offer, which was also turned down by Anglo American’s Board.

