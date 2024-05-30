News & Insights

Stocks

BHP Withdraws Proposal for Anglo American

May 30, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has announced it will not be making an offer for Anglo American plc after the latter rejected BHP’s final proposal for a potential combination through a scheme of arrangement. Despite BHP’s belief in the value of their proposal and willingness to share in the regulatory costs, the two companies could not align on the perceived risks and necessary information sharing. BHP had previously increased its final offer, which was also turned down by Anglo American’s Board.

For further insights into AU:BHP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHPLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.