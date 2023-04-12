BHP wins vote to buy Australia's Oz Minerals in $6.4 bln deal

(Adds details)
SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - BHP Group
The final regulatory hurdle is approval from the Federal Court of Australia which is slated to rule on Monday, April 17. If the deal is approved as expected, Oz Minerals shares will be suspended on April 18.
Oz Minerals' board had unanimously supported the bid.
