BHP wins vote to buy Australia's Oz Minerals in $6.4 bln deal

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - BHP Group has won support from Oz Minerals' shareholders, as expected, to proceed with a A$9.6 billion ($6.43 billion) takeover of the Australian copper and gold producer. Some 78.9% of proxy votes on behalf of Oz Minerals' investors were in favour of the takeover offer that consists of A$26.50 cash from BHP and a A$1.75 special dividend paid to Oz Minerals investors, at a shareholder meeting in Adelaide on Thursday.

The final regulatory hurdle is approval from the Federal Court of Australia which is slated to rule on Monday, April 17. If the deal is approved as expected, Oz Minerals shares will be suspended on April 18.

Oz Minerals' board had unanimously supported the bid.

