BHP wins vote to buy Australia's Oz Minerals in $6.4 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 12, 2023 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch and Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX has won support from Oz Minerals' OZL.AX shareholders to proceed with a A$9.6 billion ($6.43 billion)$6.4 billion takeover of the Australian copper and gold producer.

Some 78.9% of proxy votes on behalf of Oz Minerals' investors were in favour of the takeover offer of A$28.25 per share at a shareholder meeting in Adelaide on Thursday.

Oz Minerals' board had unanimously supported the bid.

