BHP, Vale's disaster relief fund to increase spending by 25% in 2021

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Renova Foundation, set up by BHP Group and Vale SA to compensate for a deadly dam burst at a jointly owned Brazilian mine in 2015, will spend 5.86 billion reais ($1.09 billion) this year, up about 25% from 2020, its executive-director told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

