BHP, Vale's disaster relief fund to increase spending by 25% in 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Renova Foundation, set up by BHP Group BHPB.L and Vale SA VALE3.SA to compensate for a deadly dam burst at a jointly owned Brazilian mine in 2015, will spend 5.86 billion reais ($1.09 billion) this year, up about 25% from 2020, its executive-director told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

($1 = 5.37 reais)

