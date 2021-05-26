US Markets
BHP to take contingency measures at Chile mines after strike called

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP Group's said on Wednesday it would take contingency measures regarding operations in Chile after a worker union at its Escondida and Spence copper mines rejected the firm's contract offer and called for a strike.

The union, representing some 205 workers who run BHP's Integrated Operations Center, which manages pits and cathode and concentrator plants, has called on members to walk off the job from Thursday.

"Minera Escondida and Minera Spence have informed that they will adopt contingency measures within the framework established by law," BHP said in a statement, adding that workers who were not part of the union and contractors would keep working.

