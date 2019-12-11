BHP to stay in industry groups after climate policy review

Adds comment from industry body, details

MELBOURNE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said on Thursday it would retain for now all its memberships of industry associations after reviewing their climate and energy policy positions, even as it placed four memberships under review.

BHP has faced increasing pressure from investors worried that some mineral lobby groups, particularly in Australia, are promoting coal use, in contravention of the goals of the Paris climate pact, and have urged BHP to stop funding them.

But a majority of BHP shareholders voted against a related resolution at annual general meetings in London and Sydney this year.

"We believe that active participation in industry associations provides a leadership opportunity," BHP said in the report.

It identified six material differences on climate and energy policy across four bodies: American Petroleum Institute, Mining Association of Canada, New South Wales Minerals Council and United States Chamber of Commerce.

It also found that some of the "broader communications activities" of Australia-based lobby group Coal 21 "have not been consistent with its core objectives."

Brynn O'Brien, executive director of ethical investment group Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), said BHP's retention of all its memberships was "an absolutely outrageous position" and one that flew in the face of a big proportion of its shareholders.

More than 27 percent of investors across the Britain- and Australian-listed entities voted for BHP Group to suspend its membership of associations that lobbied for policies that clashed with the goals of the Paris pact.

ACCR was among the groups, including the Aberdeen Standard Investments, part of Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L and the Church of England Pensions Board, that proposed the resolution.

"This issue is not going away," O'Brien added.

"We expect that they will come under increasing pressure...This confirms our worst fears about Mike Henry, that he is too close to the fossil fuels industry."

Henry, who takes on BHP's top job from January, spent part of his early career heading its coal division and sits on the board of the Minerals Council of Australia.

