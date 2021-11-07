BHP

BHP to sell stake in metallurgical coal JV to Stanmore for up to $1.35 bln

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Global miner BHP Group Ltd signed a deal on Monday to sell its stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a metallurgical coal joint venture in Queensland, to Stanmore Resources Ltd for up to $1.35 billion, the companies said.

Adds details on deal

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX signed a deal on Monday to sell its stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a metallurgical coal joint venture in Queensland, to Stanmore Resources Ltd SMR.AX for up to $1.35 billion, the companies said.

Stanmore, which is majority-owned by Singapore-based thermal coal explorer Golden Energy and Resources Ltd GOLD.SI, agreed to acquire BHP's 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal, which owns and operates two open-cut metallurgical coal mines in the Bowen Basin.

The remaining stake in the joint venture is owned by Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T.

Stanmore will pay $1.1 billion on completion of the sale and an additional $100 million six months after completion. The companies added there is a potential for up to $150 million in a price-linked earnout, payable in 2024.

Stanmore, which has a market capitalisation of $207.1 million, according to data from Eikon, said it intends to fund the acquisition with a $625 million debt facility and a $600 million equity raising. (https://bit.ly/2ZZpgzh)

BHP will continue to operate BMC until completion and work with Stanmore during the ownership transition, the miner said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP GOLD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More