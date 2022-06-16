BHP To Seek Approval For Continuation Of Mining At New South Wales Energy Coal Until 2030

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced it will retain New South Wales Energy Coal in its portfolio. The company said a trade sale process for NSWEC was conducted however the process did not result in a viable offer. The company determined that continued mining in the near term and moving to a closure in 2030 provides the optimal financial outcome when compared to alternate options.

The company noted that plans to continue operating NSWEC to 2030 are subject to obtaining relevant approvals to enable mining beyond the current consent, which only provides approval for mining until 2026.

