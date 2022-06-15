BHP

BHP to retain New South Wales coal assets after failing to find buyer

Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Global miner BHP Group Ltd said on Thursday it would retain its New South Wales Energy Coal project, after it had earlier announced the project was under a two-year review process.

BHP had put the assets up for sale, but it was unable to get a viable offer for it, the company said, adding that it had a $700 million provision for closure of the mine as at Dec. 31, 2021.

