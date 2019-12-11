BHP to retain membership of all current industry groups after climate policy review
MELBOURNE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said on Thursday that it would remain a member of all current industry associations after reviewing their climate and energy policy positions.
BHP has been under increasing pressure from investors concerned that some minerals lobby groups are promoting coal use in contravention of the goals of the Paris climate agreement, and have called on BHP to stop funding them.
However a majority of shareholders voted against a related resolution at BHP's annual general meetings in London and Sydney this year.
"We believe that active participation in industry associations provides a leadership opportunity," BHP said in the report.
