Public Companies

BHP to retain membership of all current industry groups after climate policy review

Contributor
Melanie Burton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

BHP Group said on Thursday that it would remain a member of all current industry associations after reviewing their climate and energy policy positions.

MELBOURNE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said on Thursday that it would remain a member of all current industry associations after reviewing their climate and energy policy positions.

BHP has been under increasing pressure from investors concerned that some minerals lobby groups are promoting coal use in contravention of the goals of the Paris climate agreement, and have called on BHP to stop funding them.

However a majority of shareholders voted against a related resolution at BHP's annual general meetings in London and Sydney this year.

"We believe that active participation in industry associations provides a leadership opportunity," BHP said in the report.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular