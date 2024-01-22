BHP to put parts of Kambalda nickel concentrator in Australia on care and maintenance

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

January 22, 2024 — 12:16 am EST

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - BHP group will put part of its Kambalda nickel concentrator in Western Australia on care and maintenance, it said on Monday, after Wyloo Metals, which supplies ore to the plant, announced a pause in mining operations due to low nickel prices.

“The decision by Wyloo to suspend its operations means it will no longer be viable to continue operating parts of the Kambalda concentrator from mid-year," Asset President Jessica Farrell said in a statement to Reuters.

Around 20 roles will be impacted.

BHP

