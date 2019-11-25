BHP to lift stake in Ecuador copper project to 14.7%

Nov 25 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX will pay 17.1 million pounds ($21.94 million) to raise its stake in SolGold Plc SOLG.L, the majority owner of a key Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador, to 14.7% from 11.1% currently, it said on Monday.

The world's biggest miner will buy 77 million new shares in SolGold for 22.15 pence a share.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

