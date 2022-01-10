Oil
BHP

BHP to invest $50 mln to advance Tanzania nickel project

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP Group Ltd would make an investment of $40 million to develop a nickel project in Tanzania, Kabanga Nickel said on Monday, and $10 million for a cleaner production technology, as the global miner seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX would make an investment of $40 million to develop a nickel project in Tanzania, Kabanga Nickel said on Monday, and $10 million for a cleaner production technology, as the global miner seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

BHP will invest $40 million in privately-owned Kabanga Nickel, which is developing the nickel project, and $10 million in Lifezone Ltd, whose ore refining technology is considered more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly.

BHP's investment in UK-based Kabanga will give it an 8.9% stake once approvals and conditions are met, Kabanga said in a statement. BHP has the option to invest a further $50 million to raise its stake to 17.8%, which would then value the project at $658 million.

The investment comes as global miners race to reduce emissions from their projects and gather supply of metals such as nickel, which are a key component of electric vehicles.

"This investment secures access to a world class nickel sulphide resource and is aligned with BHP's strategy to capture opportunities in future-facing commodities," a BHP spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Kabanga expects first production in 2025, targeting a minimum annual nickel equivalent production of 65,000 tonnes. Output will be ramped up to target a minimum annual production of 40,000 tonnes of nickel, 6,000 tonnes of copper and 3,000 tonnes of cobalt, the company said.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Oil Videos

OPEC+ Reviving Halted Production Amid Tighter Market

Jan 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular