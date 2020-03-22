BHP to exclude contractors at Chile copper mines for 15 days

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group BLT.LBHP.AX will exclude contractors from its Chile copper mines for 15 days, it announced on Sunday, saying this is part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.L4N2BC381

BHP operates the Escondida and Pampa Norte mines in Chile, which on Saturday confirmed its first coronavirus death. The South American country has so far had 537 confirmed coronavirus cases.

“The company has decided to restrict the entry of workers from contractor companies working at the operations for the next 15 days," BHP said, adding that it assume the direct costs of the move.

BHP’s action mirrors measures by peers in the region, such as Antofagasta ANTO.L, Codelco and Teck Resources TECKb.TO after government-imposed restrictions on movement.

