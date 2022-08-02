BHP to boost nickel exploration spending amid EV boom

By 2030, around 60% of all car sales globally will be electric, increasing to 90% of all car sales by 2040, she said.

"The dominant battery chemistry powering this global fleet is expected to rely on nickel," Farrell said.

"This megatrend, combined with a firm demand base from the traditional stainless and class-1 applications means we anticipate demand for nickel in the next 30 years will be 200% to 300% of demand in the previous 30 years," she said.

BHP signed renewable wind and solar energy contracts with power companies this year, including a deal for wind power from Italy's Enel Green Power ENEI.MI, that is expected to cover energy needs of three of its major nickel operations in Western Australia by 2024.

