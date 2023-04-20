BHP

BHP third-quarter iron ore production marginally lower

April 20, 2023 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar and Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX said on Friday its third-quarter iron ore output fell 0.7% from a year earlier, hurt by a 24-hour suspension of its Western Australia operations due to a fatality at the site.

The world's largest listed miner said iron ore production from mines it operates in Western Australia was 66.2 million tonnes (Mt) during the three months ended March 31, compared with 66.7 Mt a yearearlier and a Morgan Stanley estimate of 67.4 Mt.

