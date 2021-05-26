BHP taps Nutrien for Canada potash mine partnership - Bloomberg News

May 27 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX is in discussions with fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO about a partnership in the miner's massive potash project in Canada, Bloomberg news reported, citing sources.

Potential options include Nutrien acquiring a stake in the Jansen mine, or becoming an operator and selling the potash through its channels, the report said, adding that the talks were private and there was no guarantee of a deal yet. (https://bloom.bg/3fmbtHZ)

BHP and Nutrien did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Investors have raised concerns over the Jansen project recently, worried that a potash oversupply over the next decade could crimp returns. They believe BHP may fare better by investing more in commodities.

Australia-based BHP, the world's biggest listed miner, has already sunk $4.5 billion into the project and forecast more in annual capital expenditure, as it edges towards making a final investment decision on the mine by mid-year.

