News & Insights

US Markets
BHP

BHP taps Microsoft, AI, to improve recovery at top copper mine

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 30, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, May 30 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX has teamed up with Microsoft Corp MSFT.O to improve copper recovery from its Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine, by using machine learning and artificial intelligence, it said on Tuesday.

BHP estimates the world needs to double the amount of copper produced over the next 30 years to keep pace with the development of decarbonisation technology such as electric vehicles, offshore wind and solar farms.

Finding and building new mines is costly, difficult and can take upwards of a decade so miners are looking to next generation technologies to reap more metal out of existing mines and processes.

"We expect the next big wave in mining to come from the advanced use of digital technologies" BHP Chief Technical Officer Laura Tyler said in the company statement.

Using real-time data from plants that process ore in combination with AI-based recommendations from Microsoft’s Azure platform, plant operators will have the ability to adjust variables that affect ore processing and grade recovery, BHP said.

BHP, the world's biggest miner, is the majority owner of Escondida and operates the mine with partners Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Japan's JECO Corp. Escondida produced more than 1 million tonnes of copper during the last financial year ending in June.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
MSFT
RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.