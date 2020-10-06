Public Companies
BHP suspends membership of Australia state mining lobby for campaigning against Greens party

BHP Group Ltd has suspended its membership of an Australian state mining lobby group which has campaigned against the Greens political party ahead of an election in the coal-rich state of Queensland this month.

MELBOURNE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, BHPB.L has suspended its membership of an Australian state mining lobby group which has campaigned against the Greens political party ahead of an election in the coal-rich state of Queensland this month.

South32 Ltd S32.AX also said it has formally raised concerns with the lobby group, the Queensland Resources Council, about the campaigning that targets a particular political party. Anglo American Plc AAL.L is reviewing its membership, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Queensland Resources Council, led by Ian Macfarlane, a former resources minister for the Liberal party in the national government, has this week stepped up campaigning against the environment-focused Greens.

"The Queensland Resources Council is urging voters at this month’s state election to back a strong economic recovery post-COVID by putting job security first and the Greens last on their ballot paper," it said in an Oct. 5 statement.

BHP said in a statement that before it suspended its membership it had expressed its opposition several times and made a formal request that the advertising approach be withdrawn. The QRC had no immediate comment.

Queensland's state election will be held on Oct. 31. Incumbent Labor leader Annastacia Palaszczuk is currently ahead in the polls, according to a Yougov poll which put her government's support at 52% compared to 48% for the conservative Liberal party.

