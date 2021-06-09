US Markets
BHP

BHP Spence copper mine workers in Chile to extend talks for two days - union

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Workers at BHP Group's Spence copper mine in Chile said on Wednesday they will extend negotiations with the company for a few more days to try and reach agreement on a new contract and avoid a strike at the operation, the union told Reuters.

SANTIAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - Workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Spence copper mine in Chile said on Wednesday they will extend negotiations with the company for a few more days to try and reach agreement on a new contract and avoid a strike at the operation, the union told Reuters.

The union representing 1,100 workers at the mine in Chile's northern Atacama Desert said it hoped to reach agreement by the end of Thursday.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular