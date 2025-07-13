Markets

BHP Signs MOU With CATL To Accelerate Electrification And Circular Economy In Mining

July 13, 2025 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited or CATL. This strategic collaboration supports BHP's goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions through electrification solutions.

Together, BHP and CATL will explore opportunities in battery development for mining equipment and locomotives, including rapid-charging infrastructure. The partnership will also examine energy storage systems and battery recycling options tailored to BHP's operational needs.

As part of the agreement, the two companies intend to identify pathways to electrify BHP's mining operations and enhance the circular economy. This includes leveraging BHP's copper assets to support more sustainable value chains across the mining sector.

