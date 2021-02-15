BHP sees strong China demand to continue, declares record interim dividend

Adds comment on China demand, dividend

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L on Tuesday reported its best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record interim dividend, as top metals consumer China's strong appetite for iron ore to support its infrastructure push kept prices elevated.

China's reliance on commodity-intensive stimulus measures to sustain economic growth has sent prices of the steel making ingredient to multi-year highs, while the COVID-19 vaccination push has brightened outlook for trade this year.

The world's largest listed miner said in a statement it expects a continuation of strong Chinese demand in 2021, and recovery in the rest of the world's global crude steel production.

BHP is the first of its Australian peers to report this week, with all expected to cash in on record prices for iron ore. Last month, the miner forecast record annual iron ore output.

The company declared an interim dividend of $1.01 per share, up from last year's payout of $0.65 per share.

Its underlying profit from continuing operations for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to $6.04 billion from $5.19 billion last year. It missed a consensus of $6.33 billion, however, from 17 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

