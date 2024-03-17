News & Insights

BHP

BHP sees 30% of Australian nickel mines have shut amid low prices

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 17, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, March 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX sees that 30% of Australian nickel mines have been closed with 30% more under pressure because of low prices, outgoing Chief Financial Officer David Lamont said on Monday.

BHP is considering putting its Nickel West smelter, refinery and mines in Western Australia on to care and maintenance after a surge in Indonesian supply hammered prices.

"To put that into context, 30% of the Australian nickel market has gone off line and another 30% is under pressure," Lamont told a shareholder call.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Stocks mentioned

BHP

