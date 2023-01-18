BHP

BHP second-quarter iron ore output rises 1%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 18, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by Harish Sridharan and Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Thursday reported a 1% rise in second-quarter iron ore production, boosted by a ramp-up at its South Flank operations and reduced labour constraints.

The world's largest listed miner said iron ore production from Western Australia on a 100% basis was 74.3 million tonnes (mt) for the three months ended December, up from 73.9 mt a yearearlier.

That compares with a consensus of 71.9 mt, according to Goldman Sachs.

