BHP says Westpac chairman Lindsay Maxsted will not stand for re-election on its board

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
BHP Group said on Tuesday Lindsay Maxsted will not stand for re-election as a director, months after he brought forward his retirement as chairman of Westpac Banking Corp after a money-laundering scandal rocked the lender.

Maxsted will remain a member of the board, and on the risk and audit committees of the world's biggest miner until the 2020 annual general meeting.

