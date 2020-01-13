BHP says Westpac chairman Lindsay Maxsted will not stand for re-election on its board

Jan 14 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHPB.L, BHP.AX said on Tuesday Lindsay Maxsted will not stand for re-election as a director, months after he brought forward his retirement as chairman of Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX after a money-laundering scandal rocked the lender.

Maxsted will remain a member of the board, and on the risk and audit committees of the world's biggest miner until the 2020 annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

