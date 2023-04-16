BHP says Western Australian iron ore operations running as normal after cyclone Ilsa

MELBOURNE, April 17 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said its iron ore operations in Western Australian were running as normal after cyclone Ilsa made landfall on Friday, a spokeperson said on Monday.

"Our people are safe and there was no significant damage to our sites. Operations are running as normal," the spokesperson said.

A tropical cyclone smashed into Australia's northwest coast as a category 5 storm on Friday, setting new wind speed records, but largely spared populated regions including the world's largest iron ore export hub at Port Hedland, authorities said on Friday.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

