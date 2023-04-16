US Markets
BHP

BHP says Western Australian iron ore operations running as normal after cyclone Ilsa

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 16, 2023 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, April 17 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said its iron ore operations in Western Australian were running as normal after cyclone Ilsa made landfall on Friday, a spokeperson said on Monday.

"Our people are safe and there was no significant damage to our sites. Operations are running as normal," the spokesperson said.

A tropical cyclone smashed into Australia's northwest coast as a category 5 storm on Friday, setting new wind speed records, but largely spared populated regions including the world's largest iron ore export hub at Port Hedland, authorities said on Friday.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.