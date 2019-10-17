BHP Says Positive About Long-term Outlook, Despite Cautious In Short-term

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said it is positive about the long-term outlook, despite it remains cautious in the short-term.

At the annual general meeting, the chairman of the company Ken MacKenzie, said,"We are confident that our portfolio is well positioned to seize the opportunities that will come from population growth and better living standards, and trends such as electrification and decarbonisation. These are all likely to increase demand for our products well into the future."

MacKenzie said he is confident that the company could continue to create value for shareholders in the short, medium and long term.

The company's chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie said that the company entered the 2020 financial year with a positive outlook for its business.

Mackenzie said, "We have committed to a new climate portfolio analysis in 2020. This will outline our plans to mitigate and adapt to global warming and will include a 'well-below 2 degrees' scenario."

