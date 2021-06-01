BHP says operations at Escondida, Spence copper mines in Chile 'normal' despite strike

SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - BHP said on Tuesday operations at its sprawling Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, and at the smaller Spence mine in Chile continued as normal despite a continuing strike by a remote operations union of workers.

The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations Center in Santiago, walked off the job on Thursday. Global miner BHP BHP.AX subsequently called in substitute workers to keep the mine running, a move the union has contested.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.