BHP says operations at Escondida, Spence copper mines in Chile 'normal' despite strike

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - BHP said on Tuesday operations at its sprawling Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, and at the smaller Spence mine in Chile continued as normal despite a continuing strike by a remote operations union of workers.

The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations Center in Santiago, walked off the job on Thursday. Global miner BHP BHP.AX subsequently called in substitute workers to keep the mine running, a move the union has contested.

