US Markets
BHP

BHP says Chile's copper operations 'normal' despite strike

Contributor
Fabian Cambero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP said operations at the world's largest copper mine Escondida and at the smaller Spence mine in Chile were normal on Tuesday despite a strike by a union representing remote workers.

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - BHP said operations at the world's largest copper mine Escondida and at the smaller Spence mine in Chile were normal on Tuesday despite a strike by a union representing remote workers.

The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations Center in Santiago, walked off the job on Thursday after failing to reach agreement with management on a labor contract following weeks of negotiations.

Global miner BHP BHP.AX subsequently called in substitute workers to keep the mine running, a move the union has contested with Chilean labor authorities.

"Spence and Escondida mines have informed that their operations are continuing normally," the company said in a brief statement.

The strike coincides with a spike in copper prices fueled by soaring demand globally following more than a year of coronavirus pandemic-induced stagnation. The rising prices have given additional leverage to organized labor at Chile's sprawling copper mines.

A separate union of workers at the Spence mine entered a final round of government-mediated talks this week in a bid to stave off its own strike after rejecting the company's contract offer.

The much larger union of on-site workers at Escondida is also set to begin collective bargaining for a new contract in the coming weeks, and have said they were bracing for a prolonged strike.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular