BHP, Rio Tinto To Trial Large Battery-Electric Haul Trucks In Western Australia's Pilbara Region

(RTTNews) - BHP and Rio Tinto said that they will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment.

The companies noted that they will work with manufacturers Caterpillar and Komatsu to conduct independent trials of their battery-electric haul trucks, including testing of battery, static and dynamic charging systems, to assess performance and productivity in the Pilbara environment.

As part of the collaboration, two CAT 793 haul trucks will be trialled from the second half of 2024, and two Komatsu 930 haul trucks tested from 2026 at mine sites in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Caterpillar and Komatsu will each provide one truck to both BHP and Rio Tinto for the trials. BHP will trial the Caterpillar trucks, while Rio Tinto will trial the Komatsu trucks. Outcomes of the trials will be shared between BHP and Rio Tinto.

