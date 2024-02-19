News & Insights

BHP reports flat first-half underlying profit

February 19, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar and Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said its first-half underlying profit was largely unchanged from a year ago on Tuesday, citing strong revenue generation and disciplined cost control.

The world's biggest listed miner said underlying profit attributable to shareholders was $6.60 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, unchanged from the previous year, but beat an LSEG estimate of $6.42 billion.

It declared an interim dividend of $0.72 per share, compared with $0.90 per share declared a year earlier.

