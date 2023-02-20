BHP

BHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit

February 20, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

Feb 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX reported a 32.1% drop in its first-half profit on Tuesday, as a stringent zero-COVID-19 policy in top consumer China weighed on iron ore prices and surging inflation led to higher production costs.

The world's largest listed miner said underlying profit attributable from continuing operations was $6.60 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $9.72 billion a year earlier. That missed a Vuma Financial estimate of $6.82 billion.

BHP declared an interim dividend of $0.90 per share, compared with $1.50 per share declared a year earlier.

