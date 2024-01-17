BHP reports 2% fall in second-quarter iron ore output

Jan 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Thursday reported a 2.2% drop in second quarter iron ore production due to impact of the ongoing ramp up of the Central Pilbara hub.

The world's largest listed miner said iron ore production from Western Australia on a 100% basis was 72.7 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 74.3 Mt reported a year ago.

That compares with a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 72.5 Mt, according to Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

