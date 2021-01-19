BHP raises full-year iron ore output forecast

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, BHP.L on Wednesday upgraded its full-year iron ore production outlook on sustained China demand and restart of Samarco operations.

The world's biggest listed miner said it expects to produce 245 million tonnes to 255 million tonnes of iron ore in fiscal 2021, up from its previous forecast of 244 million tonnes to 253 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

