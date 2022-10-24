BHP

BHP Queensland coal mine workers push for job security

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Workers at BHP Group's Queensland coal mines have voted in favor of job security protections, the Mining & Energy Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Queensland coal mines have voted in favor of job security protections, the Mining & Energy Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

About 94% of workers voted in favor of bans on non-rostered overtime.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters