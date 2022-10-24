BHP Queensland coal mine workers push for job security

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Workers at BHP Group's BHP.AX Queensland coal mines have voted in favor of job security protections, the Mining & Energy Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

About 94% of workers voted in favor of bans on non-rostered overtime.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan)

