BHP Q3 Total Iron Ore Production Edges Up

April 20, 2023 — 09:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its third quarter total iron ore production slightly increased to 59.77 million tonnes from 59.68 million tonnes in the prior year.

Total iron ore production guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 249 million tonnes and 260 million tonnes.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the third quarter slightly increased to 58.73 million tonnes from 58.69 million tonnes in the prior year. But quarterly WAIO production for the quarter declined to 66.16 million tonnes from 66.67 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.

WAIO production guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 246 million tonnes and 256 million tonnes or 278 million tonnes and 290 million tonnes on a 100 per cent basis.

Total copper production for the nine-month period increased by 12 percent to 1.240 million tonnes. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 1.635 million tonnes and 1.825 million tonnes.

