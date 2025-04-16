BHP Q3 Total Iron Ore Production Edges Up; Backs FY25 Iron Ore Production Guidance

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its third-quarter total iron ore production slightly increased to 61.77 million tonnes from 61.47 million tonnes in the prior year.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the third quarter was 60.14 million tonnes down from 60.30 million tonnes in the previous year.

Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter decreased to 67.84 million tonnes from 68.13 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 percent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis. Iron ore production guidance for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged at between 255 million tonnes and 265.5 million tonnes.

Total copper production for the third quarter increased to 513.2 thousand tonnes from 465.8 thousand tonnes last year.

Copper production guidance for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged at between 1.845 million tonnes and 2.045 million tonnes.

