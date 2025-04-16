Markets

BHP Q3 Total Iron Ore Production Edges Up; Backs FY25 Iron Ore Production Guidance

April 16, 2025 — 09:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its third-quarter total iron ore production slightly increased to 61.77 million tonnes from 61.47 million tonnes in the prior year.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the third quarter was 60.14 million tonnes down from 60.30 million tonnes in the previous year.

Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter decreased to 67.84 million tonnes from 68.13 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 percent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis. Iron ore production guidance for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged at between 255 million tonnes and 265.5 million tonnes.

Total copper production for the third quarter increased to 513.2 thousand tonnes from 465.8 thousand tonnes last year.

Copper production guidance for fiscal year 2025 remains unchanged at between 1.845 million tonnes and 2.045 million tonnes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.