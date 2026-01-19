Markets

BHP Q2 Total Iron Ore Production Increases; Backs FY Iron Production Outlook

January 19, 2026 — 08:10 pm EST

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its second-quarter total iron ore production increased to 69.70 million tonnes from 66.19 million tonnes in the prior year.

Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the second quarter was 67.77 million tonnes up from 64.75 million tonnes in the prior year.

Total WAIO production for the second quarter increased to 76.33 million tonnes from 73.07 million tonnes last year on a 100 percent basis.

The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2026, the company still expects total iron ore production to be between 258 million tonnes and 269 million tonnes.

WAIO production guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged at between 251 million tonnes and 262 million tonnes, 284 million tonnes and 296 million tonnes on a 100% basis.

Total copper production for the first half of 2025 was broadly in line at 984 thousand tonnes. Looking ahead, copper production guidance for fiscal year 2026 has been revised upward to a range of 1.900 million tonnes to 2.000 million tonnes, compared to the previous guidance of 1.800 million tonnes to 2.000 million tonnes.

